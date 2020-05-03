Dr. Patricia Ann Scherer, nee Albright, 89, of Northbrook, passed away April 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Scherer; loving Mother of the late Cecilia (William) Strejc, Kathleen (Paul) Herman; cherished grandmother of Christine Erickson, Carolyn Strejc, Jessica (Joseph) Burger, Michael (Caitlin) Herman, Jeffrey (Gina) Herman, Julianne (Andrew) Egger, Emily Herman, Tim Herman; dear great-grandmother of 8. Patricia was the President and founder of The International Center on Deafness and The Arts, founded in 1973, and Mental Health and Deafness Resources, Inc., founded in 1982. It was her mission to bring the Arts to Deaf and Hard of Hearing children and to teach them. She also was an active member of the Northbrook Rotary for 25 years. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Association of the Deaf, The Village Presbyterian Church, Northbrook Rotary or Northwestern University. For extended obituary go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.