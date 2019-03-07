We regret to inform all those who loved our mom that she passed away in her sleep on February, 28, 2019. Her peaceful ending came after 87 years of life filled with love and happiness. When asked how she lost 15 pounds in her 20's she famously replied, " I switched from beer and peanuts to martinis and cigarettes ". She loved collies and follies and sunny days on the beach. She taught us that you can't soar with the eagles in the morning if you hoot with the owls at night; but that the owls have way more fun. She leaves behind her sons David, Allen(Janet) and Lewis (Karla) ; 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie),Katherine Daigle (Andrew),Charles (Katherine),Rebecca, Amanda, Margaret (Jonah),Olivia, Alex, Anna and Henry ; and 3 great grandchildren, Bennett, Silas Daigle and James. On the bright side, heaven just added a beautiful southern belle where her husband gets to welcome her with open arms. We love you mom Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary