Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith

Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith Obituary
Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith (nee Donegan), age 85, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Hillside and Lisle, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born July 17, 1933 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
