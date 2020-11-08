1/1
Patricia Ann Torisky
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Torisky (nee Sucs), 78, of Elgin, Il, passed away peacefully on 11-1-2020. She was born December 5, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Verosky) Sucs. Upon her arrival to Chicago, Pat was employed by Borg Warner where she taught others 'computer input' long before today's modern electronic computing. In addition to Pat's dedication to her children, she served many years as a hospice volunteer. Known to light up a room with her brilliant smile, she dedicated 16 years of volunteer work St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin where she made many friends, served as the auxiliary president, and participated or coordinated multiple fundraising events that made a meaningful contribution to the community and hospital. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Torisky of 58 years, her son Shawn, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Kristina (2006), sister Dorothy, and brother Robert. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. To cherish Pat's generosity to the community, memorial gifts may be submitted in behalf of the Donald & Patricia Torisky Endowment Fund at Harper College in Palatine, IL https://www.harpercollege.edu/foundation/donations/patricia-torisky.php. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
