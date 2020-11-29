1/
Patricia Ann Vaughan
Patricia A. Vaughan (nee Sojka), 74, of South Elgin, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graduate of St. Mary of Nazareth Nursing School, class of 1967, Patricia was a dedicated retired nurse. Beloved mother of Linda (Bradd Pezewski) Vaughan; loving grandmother of Danielle (Chayce Light) Boltz and the late Ashley (Andrew Gibson) Vaughan; proud great grandmother of Jaxson, Averie, and Brynnlee; fond sister of the late Conrad (Lori) Alexander. Funeral services and cremation private at Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory. Info (847)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
