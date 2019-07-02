|
Patricia Ann Walsh, 85, Passed away June 28, 2019, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Chicago, IL - Visitation Parish; Loving sister of the late William J. Walsh and Mary Jane Walsh; dear aunt of Pamela Walsh Foley, Susanne Walsh (Ken) Jackson, David J.(Beth) Walsh, Kenneth P. Walsh and William J. Walsh Jr.; great aunt of Joseph Pavlik, Michael (Mary) Delaney, John (Christy) Delaney, David Walsh Jr., Catherine Walsh (late), Brian Walsh, Shannon Walsh and William Walsh III; great great aunt of Josiah, Eric, Cameron and Jamie Pavlik, Donte, Taylor, Giana, Dominic, Anabelle and Charlotte Delaney and great great great aunt of Caiden Kotel. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 3, at ST. JOHN FISHER CHURCH, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL, from 9:30 a.m., until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. Burial Holy St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit PATRICIA WALSH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Info., 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019