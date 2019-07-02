Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. JOHN FISHER CHURCH
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOHN FISHER CHURCH
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Walsh Obituary
Patricia Ann Walsh, 85, Passed away June 28, 2019, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Chicago, IL - Visitation Parish; Loving sister of the late William J. Walsh and Mary Jane Walsh; dear aunt of Pamela Walsh Foley, Susanne Walsh (Ken) Jackson, David J.(Beth) Walsh, Kenneth P. Walsh and William J. Walsh Jr.; great aunt of Joseph Pavlik, Michael (Mary) Delaney, John (Christy) Delaney, David Walsh Jr., Catherine Walsh (late), Brian Walsh, Shannon Walsh and William Walsh III; great great aunt of Josiah, Eric, Cameron and Jamie Pavlik, Donte, Taylor, Giana, Dominic, Anabelle and Charlotte Delaney and great great great aunt of Caiden Kotel. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 3, at ST. JOHN FISHER CHURCH, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL, from 9:30 a.m., until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. Burial Holy St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit PATRICIA WALSH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Info., 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now