Patricia Ann Wray nee Hagen, age 77, of Tinley Park formerly of Homewood. Beloved wife of James Wray. Loving mother of Kim (Brian) Homrich, Kris (James) Brown and Kati Wray. Cherished grandmother of Patrick and Ellery Homrich and Cody and Ciara Brown. Dear cousin and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood from 3pm until the time of service at 7pm. Cremation to follow. Memorials to the Joliet Community Hospice For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com
or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.