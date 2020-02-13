|
|
Patricia Anne Howe, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 12. She was born in March, 1929 in Spencer, Iowa. In April of 1949, she married the love of her life and best friend, Luke Edward Howe, who preceded her in death in 1978. Pat was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and GiGi. She had a warm and caring personality and always made people around her feel welcome. She made friends everywhere she went. The people loved her at Resurrection Retirement Center and the Chicago Public Schools, where she worked for forty years. She loved swimming, traveling and reading. Throughout her life, she was an inspiration of strength, courage and guidance during challenging times. Pat attended St. Andrew's Grammar School (Chicago) and Providence High School (Chicago). She also played for the Chicago Bears, well actually, she played drums during halftime of Bears games. She was the loving and devoted mother of Carolyn Szabo, Thomas E. Howe (Ann), Nancy Obermaier (Richard), Maureen Blake (Ronn), Martin P. Howe (Kathy) and Luke J. Howe (Bridget). Grandma was loved and will be missed by her 15 grandchildren: Kathy, Steve, Joe, Peter, Colleen, Tom, Cheryl, Bob, Carrie, Chrissie, Tricia, Peter, Margaret, Luke and Patrick. GiGi's 19 great grandchildren had a very special place in her heart. Pat had many, many relatives who she loved and will remember her fondly. She would like us to remember her by the philosophy she lived by: "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others." Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday February 14 from 3-9pm in the Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, Illinois, 60068; 847-685-1002. We will be celebrating her life at Mass on Saturday February 15 at 10am at St. Juliana's Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy in her name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020