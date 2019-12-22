|
Patricia Anne Jackson nee Schillewaert age 80 of Arlington Heights, IL. Devoted wife of Charles for 57 years. Loving mother of Maribeth Anne (James) Salomon and Todd (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jonathan, Christopher, and Matthew. Dear sister of Paulette, Rosemary, and the late Mary Ellen. Fond aunt of many.
Visitation Friday December 27, 2019, 9 am until a 10 am Life Celebration Mass at Lutheran Home 800 Oakton Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to in Patricia's honor appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019