Patricia Anne (Duffy) Traczyk, 80, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born September 19, 1939 to James and Mary (Broderick) Duffy in Chicago, Illinois.
Mrs. Traczyk graduated with her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lewis University. She was a Research Associate with Argonne National Laboratory. She will be fondly remembered for her caring, loving, and energetic personality with an amazing sense of humor.
Mrs. Traczyk was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Peter Duffy. Survivors include her loving husband, Edward Stanley Traczyk; two daughters, Lisa Anne Traczyk and Karin Anne Tsokatos; one son, Edward Michael Traczyk; three grandchildren, Allison Traczyk, Cole Tsokatos, and Mitchell Tsokatos; and three nieces, Meghan Duffy Sisk, Erin Duffy, and Tricia Duffy.
A special celebration of Mrs. Traczyk's life is being planned. Please visit her special memorial page at www.SouthernHeritageFunerals.com
to share your written tributes.