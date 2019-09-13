|
Patricia B. Clark age 88 passed away on August 21, 2019 in her home in Glenview, Illinois. Pat was born on May 12, 1931 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her longtime companion Ward Rapp, sons Timothy Clark, William (Alice) Clark, John (Mary Kay) Clark, Brian (Laura) Clark, and her daughter Jennie (Jeff Drooger) Clark. Pat is also survived by her four grandchildren Kaitlyn (Kyle) Hartman, Patrick, Ryan, and Caryn Clark, and her sister Elizabeth (Raymond) Langosch. Also surviving are children and grandchildren of Laura Clark: Paula (Kelly) Devillier, Carolyn (AJ) Daughtry Krill, Willow, and Ember Daughtry Krill.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Thommes, siblings Lorraine (James) Malloy, and John Thommes Jr (Delores), and her former husband William Clark, Sr.
Pat Clark was an amazing, multifaceted person. Caring, smart, sensitive, enthusiastic, creative, funny. Her love of learning led her to study spiritual pursuits, health, and nutrition. Pat loved writing, gardening, reading and her iPad. She always had a ready smile and laugh. Pat valued family above all else supporting her children and grandchildren in everything they did in life. She will be truly missed!
Visitation will be held on October 12, 2019 in the Gathering Space of Mary, Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church, 920 Granville Ave, Park Ridge, IL at 9:30 am. Memorial Service (Celebration of Life) will follow in the Church at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Pat's name to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or www.copdfoundation.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019