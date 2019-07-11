Patricia "Tricia" Bedi died in her Chicago home on July 8, 2019. Tricia was known for her thoughtful brilliance, sense of style and ability to silence any fool with a single raise of an eyebrow. Tricia was born in Glenolden, Pennsylvania and moved to Washington D.C. when she was a young adult. There, she worked as a foreign student advisor where she met and fell in love with Gurminder Bedi, a foreign student from India. Despite the protestations of their families, Tricia and Gurminder married and began a life of love and adventure that spanned the globe. As a young couple, Tricia and Gurminder moved to Detroit and had two children, Sheila and Jonathan. Tricia was a loving and exacting mother who balanced working as an administrative assistant at the University of Michigan with raising small children. Eventually, she went back to school for a Masters of Social Work at the University of Michigan. For many years, she worked as a clinical social worker, deeply committed to supporting young mothers at risk of losing their children to the foster care system. When Gurminder's job took them to Brazil, Tricia embraced this new culture and community. She became fluent in Portuguese and volunteered with organizations that supported families. She developed life-long friendships in Brazil and a deep appreciation for Brazilian culture, art and cuisine. After a few years, the family returned from Brazil to Michigan and settled in Washington D.C. There, Jonathan met and married Olivia Luk, who Tricia referred to as her beloved third child. Eventually, Tricia and Gurminder moved to Chicago and then finally to Siesta Key, Florida. Tricia loved living near the ocean. A voracious reader, she was happiest when losing her herself in a good book while watching the sea, surrounded by her beloved golden doodles, Maude Rose and Skye Blue. A talented chef, she frequently made extraordinary meals filled with love for her friends and family. Tricia adored and was adored by her three grandchildren, Simone Margaret, Keiran Singh and Theodore Singh. They knew her as the world's best story teller, snuggler and chicken soup maker. She was Sheila, Jonathan and Olivia's biggest champion-cheering on their career achievements and frequently caring for her grandchildren. And, Tricia was simply Gurminder's everything. After nearly 50 years of partnership, they loved to travel the world together and would still lose themselves in conversation. Gurminder was the love of her life, their deep connection palpable to anyone fortunate enough to know them. A celebration of Tricia's life will occur on Saturday, July 13 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Park Hyatt in downtown Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please donate to http://Justiceinmotion.org, an organization working to reunite families deported without their children. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019