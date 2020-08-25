Patricia Bernier

Patricia "Granny" Bernier (nee: Novak), age 94, late of Pearland Texas and Evergreen Park IL, passed suddenly on 8-20-20. Beloved wife to late Joseph "Leo" Bernier Sr for 49 years. Granny is survived by her three children: Barry (Therese), Lucy Blueberry, and Joseph Jr. (Carol). Generous grandmother to seven beautiful grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Pat worked many years at Little Company of Mary hospital in Evergreen Park where she and Leo were residents for over 40 years. She could be somewhat shy, but was a warm and playful person with those that knew her. She loved to laugh, eat, and enjoy her family whenever she could. She will be dearly missed. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's name to Working Bikes (www.workingbikes.org
) in Chicago, for use in Brandon's Bike Shop.