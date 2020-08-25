1/
Patricia Bernier
Patricia "Granny" Bernier (nee: Novak), age 94, late of Pearland Texas and Evergreen Park IL, passed suddenly on 8-20-20. Beloved wife to late Joseph "Leo" Bernier Sr for 49 years. Granny is survived by her three children: Barry (Therese), Lucy Blueberry, and Joseph Jr. (Carol). Generous grandmother to seven beautiful grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Pat worked many years at Little Company of Mary hospital in Evergreen Park where she and Leo were residents for over 40 years. She could be somewhat shy, but was a warm and playful person with those that knew her. She loved to laugh, eat, and enjoy her family whenever she could. She will be dearly missed. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's name to Working Bikes (www.workingbikes.org) in Chicago, for use in Brandon's Bike Shop.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
