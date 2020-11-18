1/
Patricia Brogan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Brogan, nee Hayman, age 90, formerly of Westchester, beloved wife of the late Frank Brogan, for sixty-five years, loving mother of Susan (David) Keck, Robert (Beatriz), Barbara (Russell) Schroeder, Daniel, Peggy (Michael) Papierski, Ann (Brad) Martin, Amy (Joseph) Jarmasek and the late Mary Jane Brogan; fond grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of eight. Sister of late Frank, Robert, Don Hayman, Elinor Whalen and Mary Jo Lyon. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak Road, Westchester on Friday, November 20, from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass for Patricia and Frank will follow at 11 :00 am at Divine Infant Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions to Divine Infant St. Vincent de Paul Society or Wellness House, 131 N County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521-2401, appreciated. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. All attending required to wear a mask. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L or 708-681-5828


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 17, 2020
Aunt Pat was the last of my Father's family. I will miss you so much, remembering good times all day today. You were so loving to all of us in your life, and I always felt special.
Patricia Hayman
Family
November 17, 2020
Sue, Bob, Barbara, Dan, Peggy, Ann and Amy. I am so very sorry for your loss. I always loved your mom and dad. They were warm, welcoming, and caring. I know they will be missed by you all. Just think, she is having the best day in heaven right now! Sending my condolences and my love.
Joanne Gagliardi
Friend
November 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dymphna Tokac
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved