Patricia A. Brogan, nee Hayman, age 90, formerly of Westchester, beloved wife of the late Frank Brogan, for sixty-five years, loving mother of Susan (David) Keck, Robert (Beatriz), Barbara (Russell) Schroeder, Daniel, Peggy (Michael) Papierski, Ann (Brad) Martin, Amy (Joseph) Jarmasek and the late Mary Jane Brogan; fond grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of eight. Sister of late Frank, Robert, Don Hayman, Elinor Whalen and Mary Jo Lyon. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak Road, Westchester on Friday, November 20, from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass for Patricia and Frank will follow at 11 :00 am at Divine Infant Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions to Divine Infant St. Vincent de Paul Society or Wellness House, 131 N County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521-2401, appreciated. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. All attending required to wear a mask. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L or 708-681-5828





