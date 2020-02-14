|
Patricia A. Budin, 92 of Arlington Heights was born December 28, 1927 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph and Ellen (Fitzsimmons) Gibbons and passed away February 13, 2020. Pat was the beloved wife of the late John Budin Jr.; loving mother of Anne C. Budin, John J. Budin, Maria B. (Anthony MD) Marchlewski, Paul M. (Ann Dwyer) Budin and Katherine M. "Kate" Budin; cherished grandmother of Thomas, Christopher, Anthony, Mary, Clare, Sean and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Thomas Gibbons. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-7 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said on Monday, February 17 at 10:15 AM at the funeral home and proceed to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020