On Friday, May 3, 2019 Trish Lindquist answered the call to become an angel and share her love and laughter with all those in heaven. Free now of the cancer which she fought with spirit and moxie for over 16 years, she is likely watching over her beloved family in total peace and joy.Patricia "Trish" Lynn (Burke) Lindquist entered the world on June 8, 1944, the daughter of Ruth Frances (Schmitt) Burke and Edward Joseph Burke, Jr., both deceased. Growing up in Larchmont, NY, her life was full of love and laughter with her six siblings: Rosemary Burke Kaelin, Maureen Burke Petitto, Denise Burke Conlan, Edward Joseph Burke III, Kevin Joseph Burke, and Laura Burke Levesque. Joking around with each other and singing the wrong lyrics to popular songs kept them all young at heart and close in spirit. Her marriage to Francois Voltaire Arrouet produced Trish's pride and joy – her only daughter, Denise. Throughout the years, Trish worked as Executive to the President for a few production companies, and volunteered in elementary schools, but she always said her most rewarding job was being a Mom and a Nana.Later in life Trish found her soulmate in Robert "Bob" Arthur Lindquist. Practically joined at the hip, they have loved and cherished each other. Often referred to as "Papa" her husband earned the love and admiration of Trish's family with his unwavering love and devotion to her. Trish and her daughter, Denise (Arrouet) Bunning, had a very special bond. Trish taught a fierce independence coupled with supportive love for others through her honesty, hard work, and selfless approach to life.Denise expanded Trish's family with her marriage to David Graham Bunning, and their two children. Trish's grandsons, Bryan James Bunning and Daniel Patrick Bunning, would tell you that "Nana," even after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2003, was always present to support them throughout their school careers, athletic pursuits, and musical performances.The family will hold a private ceremony for those who knew Trish.In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift to honor Trish's life by supporting gynecologic-oncology care at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, 660 N. Westmoreland Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045