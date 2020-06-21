Patricia C. Miller nee Cherry/ Wisniewski. Age 80. Passed away peacefully June 16 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Miller. Loving mother of Linda Howard and Lisa (Tom) Nicholson. Dear Grammie to E.J. (Christina) Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Kim Nicholson and T.J. Nicholson. Dear Great Grammie of Avery Kate Mitchell and Baby Boy Mitchell (expected late summer). Dearest eldest sister of Lori (Bill) Powers and sister in law of Ed and Renne Miller. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to millions. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Adventist St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave. Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL. 60521. Funeral info COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.