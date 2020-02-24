Home

Patricia C. Novielli nee Sikora, age 86, beloved wife of the late Dominick aka DOMO of Bari, Italy; loving mother of Pamela, James (Carol), Steven, and the late Paula; cherished grandmother to Kyle, Justin, Jennifer, and Marco (Alicia) Novielli; dear sister-in-law of Stella (Tony) Lettieri; caring aunt to Chris (Brenda), Renee, Michael Lettieri, Marina (Phil) Figarelli and Jeffrey (Anne), Paul, Daniel (Shelly), and Robert (Marissa) Lettieri. Pat is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Pamela Adams Novielli; devoted daughter of the late Stephen and Mildred nee Evans Sikora. Dom and Pat met ballroom dancing at the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Chicago and married on the first day of summer in 1952. Pat and Dom are now reunited and dancing a rumba to "Spanish Eyes" by Al Martino – their very special song. Pat loved music, literature, and theatre. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Thursday 9:30 a.m. to St. Luke Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to for , St. Jude's Research for Children, and Misericordia. Funeral Info 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020
