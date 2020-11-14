Patricia C. Walker (née Collins) age 80 of Lisle, IL passed peacefully on November 12, 2020. Loving wife of John O. for 60 wonderful years. Mother of Catherine (Tom) Bennett, Kimberly (Jack) Chrencik and Jennifer (Stetson) Steele. Grandma Pat to Emily (Chad) O'Brien, Olivia Bennett, Max and Sam Steele. Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Anne and her brother Phillip. Patricia's kindness and sweet personality will be remembered dearly by her family and friends. Pat's life will be celebrated in a private mass.
In Lieu of Flowers Donations to Villa St Benedict Memory Care Fund https://www.villastben.org/foundation/foundation-funds.php
Arrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com
) 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL