1/
Patricia C. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C. Walker (née Collins) age 80 of Lisle, IL passed peacefully on November 12, 2020. Loving wife of John O. for 60 wonderful years. Mother of Catherine (Tom) Bennett, Kimberly (Jack) Chrencik and Jennifer (Stetson) Steele. Grandma Pat to Emily (Chad) O'Brien, Olivia Bennett, Max and Sam Steele. Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Anne and her brother Phillip. Patricia's kindness and sweet personality will be remembered dearly by her family and friends. Pat's life will be celebrated in a private mass.

In Lieu of Flowers Donations to Villa St Benedict Memory Care Fund https://www.villastben.org/foundation/foundation-funds.php

Arrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com) 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved