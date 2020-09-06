Patricia Josephine Caple "Patty, Pat", 86, of Luck, WI, formerly of Hoffman Estates, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI. Patty was born on January 31, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, to Frank and Anne Galland. She married Louis Robert Caple, Jr. on August 21, 1954 and went on to have seven children, and 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.