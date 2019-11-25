|
Patricia (Smith) Carlson age 91, beloved matriarch, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Laura Smith, and her brothers James and William. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Dick, children David, Linda, Nancy (John) Gaughan, Jon (Jane McGill). Loving grandmother of Lynn (Scott) Moore, Eric (Julia), Erin (Adam) Nixon, Tim Gaughan, Patrick Gaughan, Katie (Ben) Hassara, David, Anna and great grandmother of 6. Pat was born on September 10, 1928 and grew up in Edgebrook, Il. She earned her degree in Economics from Mundelein College, where she also loved riding horses along the lake. She married Dick, her high school sweetheart, in 1952. Over the course of their marriage they moved 8 times, settling in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for over 25 years, where she loved to entertain and play tennis, golf, bridge and mahjong.
Family and friends remember Pat as very caring, loving and thoughtful. She was cheerful, fun-loving and loved to laugh and sing. She also enjoyed traveling, the arts, cooking, chocolate, animals and driving her Corvette. Her strong faith and gentle spirit were contagious. She will remain in our hearts forever.
A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Donations may be made to the or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019