Patricia Carlson

Patricia Ann Carlson nee Fineran, age 68, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of Alan Carlson for 20 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Ann Esposito, Kathy (Matt) Schissler, Allyson Carlson, and Keith (Devon) Carlson. Cherished Gramma Pat to Shawn, Nikkol, Jessica, Kyle, Madeline, Renee, Leah, Sarah, and Liam. Loving great Gramma Pat to Lilah, and Parker. Dear daughter of the late Jack and Maureen Fineran. Pat was a clinical nurse specialist for 30 years at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Orthopedics, obtaining a masters degree from Rush University and graduating as a registered nurse from Little Company of Mary Hospital. She was an active member of Association of Late Deafened Adults (ALDA) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALDA Chicago - P.O. Box 102, Lombard IL 60148 or www.aldachicago.org. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Pat's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-359-8020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. I pray that she has found peace.
Veera Kumar Reddy
Friend
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Geetha
Friend
June 9, 2020
