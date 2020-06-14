Patricia Carlson

Patricia Ann Carlson nee Fineran, age 68, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of Alan Carlson for 20 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Ann Esposito, Kathy (Matt) Schissler, Allyson Carlson, and Keith (Devon) Carlson. Cherished Gramma Pat to Shawn, Nikkol, Jessica, Kyle, Madeline, Renee, Leah, Sarah, and Liam. Loving great Gramma Pat to Lilah, and Parker. Dear daughter of the late Jack and Maureen Fineran. Pat was a clinical nurse specialist for 30 years at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Orthopedics, obtaining a masters degree from Rush University and graduating as a registered nurse from Little Company of Mary Hospital. She was an active member of Association of Late Deafened Adults (ALDA) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALDA Chicago - P.O. Box 102, Lombard IL 60148 or www.aldachicago.org. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Pat's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.