Patricia Carroll was born in Chicago on January 10, 1928 and died at home Carroll at 92, from heart failure on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Patricia attended Hirsch High School on the South Side, graduating in 1946 with honors. Diagnosed with tuberculosis in 1947, she spent two years living in the Chicago Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium. Following she was enrolled in the venerable Katharine Gibbs School from 1949-51, and was on the dean's list throughout. Starting her career in 1951, she worked for The American Bakeries Company as the executive assistant to the president. She met James P. Carroll on the train from Dallas to Chicago during his military leave in during the Korean War and her return from a holiday. They were married June 26, 1954 and lived in Oak Park, Danville, Arlington Heights, Denver, Santa Ana, CA and Palatine, Illinois due to James P. Carroll's lifelong career in finance with Allstate Insurance.
Patricia started a real estate business in 1974 as Pat Carroll, Inc. with Century 21\Village Square Realtors. She was featured in ad campaigns in 1993 for Century 21 as a role model for ethical practices in real estate and the extra care and consideration that 'Pat' exemplified, and television commercials aired nationally. For over 40 years she consecutively led in sales and received numerous awards and distinctions from the Multiple Listing Association, Century 21's Centurion Award, Leading Edge Society, and their Honor Society. She retired from real estate and closed Pat Carroll, Inc.\ Starck Realtors in 2012, and continued to do volunteer work in the community.
One of the final things she said she wanted to see, "was to have a woman as the President of the United States."
She was married to James Patrick Carroll who died from cancer in 2001, and is survived by her children, Kathleen Carroll (Glasder), James Carroll, Michael Carroll and Mary Ellen Carroll, ten grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the DePaul University Real Estate Center in honor of Patricia G. Carroll to support a scholarship for a female undergraduate student pursuing a degree in real estate. DePaul University, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604 https://alumni.depaul.edu/GiveNow/Home