Patricia Bihun of Wheaton, formerly from Berwyn, IL age 89 passed away on September 27th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ted Bihun; loving mother of Ted (Terri) Bihun, William (Alison) Bihun, Patti (Robert) Lang and Steven Bihun; Devoted sister to the late Marvin (the late Theresa) Brazda and Dennis (the late Sue) Yorka; Dear sister in law to the late Irene Bihun, John Bihun and Dorothy (the late John) Groch. Proud grandmother of Lauren (Kevin) Quint, Mike, Blake, Paige, Teddy, John, Dylan and Ashley. Cherished "Gigi" of her four little rascals Carter, Brody, Payson and Layla. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and her large circle of friends. A memorial service is being planned for the future to celebrate her life. Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
.