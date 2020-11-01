1/
Patricia D. Bihun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Bihun of Wheaton, formerly from Berwyn, IL age 89 passed away on September 27th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ted Bihun; loving mother of Ted (Terri) Bihun, William (Alison) Bihun, Patti (Robert) Lang and Steven Bihun; Devoted sister to the late Marvin (the late Theresa) Brazda and Dennis (the late Sue) Yorka; Dear sister in law to the late Irene Bihun, John Bihun and Dorothy (the late John) Groch. Proud grandmother of Lauren (Kevin) Quint, Mike, Blake, Paige, Teddy, John, Dylan and Ashley. Cherished "Gigi" of her four little rascals Carter, Brody, Payson and Layla. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and her large circle of friends. A memorial service is being planned for the future to celebrate her life. Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved