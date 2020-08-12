1/
Patricia D. Jankoski
1945 - 2020
Patricia D. "Patte" Jankoski, age 75, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1945 in Chicago. Patte is survived by her loving children, Daniel (Geralynn) Jankoski, Angeline (Drew) McKissick, Elizabeth Butler and Christopher (Anna Galloway) Jankoski; her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Jack, Jessica, Brian, Patrick, Doug and Teddy; her sister, Carol (John) Sprengel; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Jankoski; her parents, James and Irene MacDiarmid; and her brothers, John (Kathy), David and Gary MacDiarmid. Patte was a founding member of the El Dorados from Tuley High School. She was a lifelong crossword and Jeopardy enthusiast. Above all else, Patte loved being a mom and grandma and will be deeply missed by her family. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd, Naperville. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
