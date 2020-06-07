On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Patricia Delfosse.
May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Patricia Delfosse nee Callahan, 73; beloved wife of the late Gerald; loving mother of Gerald (Laura), Jean Paul (Denise), and Meg (Kevin) Doohan; cherished grandmother of Annie, Grace, Noah, Kylie, Danny, Ava, and Victoria; dear sister of Kathy (the late John) DeJong, the late Emmett (the late Joanne) Callahan, Maureen (the late William) Thompson and Marguerite (the late John) Henker; fond aunt and friend to many; Services Private. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.