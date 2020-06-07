Patricia Delfosse
Patricia Delfosse nee Callahan, 73; beloved wife of the late Gerald; loving mother of Gerald (Laura), Jean Paul (Denise), and Meg (Kevin) Doohan; cherished grandmother of Annie, Grace, Noah, Kylie, Danny, Ava, and Victoria; dear sister of Kathy (the late John) DeJong, the late Emmett (the late Joanne) Callahan, Maureen (the late William) Thompson and Marguerite (the late John) Henker; fond aunt and friend to many; Services Private. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
3 entries
June 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sarah Gardner
June 5, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Patricia Delfosse.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
