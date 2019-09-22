|
Patricia Dolores Hemstreet, 95, of Fountainville, PA, passed away on August 25, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Palm Coast, Florida. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on October 17, 1923 to the late John and Genevieve McNally Hardin. Patricia was a Buyer for Spaulding and Co. at the Drake Hotel in Chicago for many years. She loved her Catholic faith, her large family, the Chicago Cubs and playing golf. She was preceded in death by her husband (John) and survivors include her daughters; Janet (Bill), Patricia (Brad), Mary Beth (Steve), Laurel (Fred) and her sons; Jack (Lesta), Thomas (Regina), Robert, Terry and Richard. Patricia is also survived and blessed by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Ascension Catholic Church (800 East Ave. Oak Park, IL) on Thursday, September 26th at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are requested in her name to , 1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL (312) 738-7580 or Florida Hospital Hospice Care 770 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach, FL 37714 (386) 671-2138.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019