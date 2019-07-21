|
|
Patricia Doyle, nee Gorney. Beloved wife of the late John J. Doyle; Loving mom of John Patrick, James (Lisa) Doyle, Patty (Kevin) Walsh, and the late Stephen Doyle; Proud grandmother of Matthew; Dear sister of Joan (Mike) Bahaveolos, the late Gene (Late Al) Mazeika and John Gorney; Sister-in-law of Peter (Dolores) Doyle, the late Rosemary (Late Frank) Campaigne, Rev. Campion J. Doyle, O'Carm., and Margaret Doyle; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wenesday, 9:15 AM from Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Visitation Tuesday, 3-9 PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019