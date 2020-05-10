Patricia Dunleavy
Patricia "Patty" Dunleavy nee Gavin; beloved wife of Seamus; loving mother of Stephen, Danny, Jaclynn, Erin, Mairead, and Kate; cherished daughter of Jack and the late Ellen "Nellie" Gavin; dear sister of Eileen (Luke) Kelly, Kathy (Jim) Clancy, John (Bliss) Gavin, Tony Gavin, and Kelly (Terry) Gillespie; dear daughter-in-law of Una and the late Stephen Dunleavy of Killasser, Swinford, Co. Mayo, Ireland; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen (Raymond) Swan, Stephen (Barbara) Dunleavy, Brian (Deirdre) Dunleavy, Finnuala (James) Tiernan, and Aiden (Jacqueline) Dunleavy; fond aunt of many; All services will be private. There will be a procession leaving Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin) Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition www.coloncancercolaition.org. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Patty was blessed to be Jims queen and the much loved mom of such an incredible group of kids. We are sad to know shes left too soon. Thinking of your beautiful family and praying for comfort during these difficult days.
Deyar Sperry
Friend
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
Jack, Seamus, and Family

So sorry to hear about Patty. Although I didn't know her personally, my parents Jim and Kathleen Brennan were good friends of Jacks from the Irish benefits. My aunt is Mary (Padraic) Campbell. Our prayers for all of you at this very sad time.

Hugh Brennan
Hugh Brennan
May 10, 2020
Im so very sorry to about the loss of Patty. I have fond memories of her from our childhood. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

Denise Heybrock
Denise Heybrock
Friend
May 10, 2020
I can honestly say that every encounter I ever had with Patty was positive. She was kind and loving and nothing but good. I am thankful I was related to you. You definitely made the world a better place. Rest in peace, Patty. Love, Jerry.
Jerry Lord
Family
