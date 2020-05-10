Patricia "Patty" Dunleavy nee Gavin; beloved wife of Seamus; loving mother of Stephen, Danny, Jaclynn, Erin, Mairead, and Kate; cherished daughter of Jack and the late Ellen "Nellie" Gavin; dear sister of Eileen (Luke) Kelly, Kathy (Jim) Clancy, John (Bliss) Gavin, Tony Gavin, and Kelly (Terry) Gillespie; dear daughter-in-law of Una and the late Stephen Dunleavy of Killasser, Swinford, Co. Mayo, Ireland; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen (Raymond) Swan, Stephen (Barbara) Dunleavy, Brian (Deirdre) Dunleavy, Finnuala (James) Tiernan, and Aiden (Jacqueline) Dunleavy; fond aunt of many; All services will be private. There will be a procession leaving Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin) Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition www.coloncancercolaition.org. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.