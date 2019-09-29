|
|
Patricia E. Ashley, age 86, beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Deborah Postlewait, Juli (Dan) Cronin, Jennifer Ashley, David Ashley, and step-mother of Dennis (Cynthia) Ashley; proud grandmother Elizabeth, Sarah, Grace and Daniel Cronin, David and Kendall Ashley, and step-grandmother of Brent and Blair Ashley and step-great grandmother of Katie (Blair) Ashley. Patricia was born in Hartford, Connecticut to the Revered Doctor Sigfred E. and O. Eugenia Green. As a child, her favorite hobbies were reading and playing the violin. The family moved to San Diego, California and then to Chicago, Illinois. Patricia began her college studies at North Park College (AS), earning her Nursing Degree at Wesley Memorial School of Nursing (RN) and completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree at Northwestern University. She began teaching Nursing at Wesley Memorial shortly thereafter. She would spend summers in Eagle River, Wisconsin visiting her parents, enjoying the "resort" atmosphere and working in a local doctor's office. Patricia was active in the Fourth Presbyterian Church Youth Group in Chicago, and it was there that she met Robert Ashley, whom she married. They resided in Chicago and were active members of the Elmwood Park Presbyterian Church. From Chicago, "Pat and Bob" moved to River Forest, where she lived, cherished her family and was active in various organizations until she moved to Park Place Retirement Community in Elmhurst in 2014. There she enjoyed many activities including Bible study, musical events and making new friends. Patricia even organized a monthly get-together of Park Place P.E.O.'s. Patricia was a member of AAUW, the Nineteenth Century Woman's Club, the Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest, the Garden Club of Oak Park and River Forest, and P.E.O., but her very favorite cause was the Salvation Army. Patricia served for many years on the Executive Board of the Women's Auxiliary of the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area, during which time she filled various roles, including President of the Board. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Park Place of Elmhurst, 1050 South Euclid Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of the Greater Metropolitan Chicago. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019