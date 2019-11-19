Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Patricia E. Coniglio

Patricia E. Coniglio Obituary
Patricia E. Coniglio of River Forest, IL, loving wife of Dr. Bernard L. Coniglio, Jr., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Bernard L. (Bobbi) Coniglio, III, Beverly (Scott) Mackintosh and Laura (Steven) Schafer; cherished "Nana" of Ben and Malinda Coniglio, Darby and Devon Mackintosh, Samantha, Peyton and Carleigh Schafer. Devoted daughter of the late Mildred and Rush Ayers, sister of four brothers and three sisters; fond aunt of many. Patricia's greatest joy was raising her three children and spoiling her seven grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, generous nature and warm heart. Visitation 10am-1pm Saturday, November 23 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park, IL. Interment Unity Church Cemetery, Ararat, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
