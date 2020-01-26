Home

Patricia E. Marinko, 59, of Glendale Heights, passed away January 25, 2020. Loving wife of Paul Marinko Jr.; dear sister of Robin (Justine) Plachy, Diane Cichocki and Ruth Mann; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Dorothy Plachy. Visitation Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -