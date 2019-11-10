|
Born in Chicago on March 17, 1936, Pat passed away on November 5, 2019. Loving mother of James, Peter (Stephanie), Jay (Jennifer), Jordan, Jayne (Jack) Kelly, Christi (Jeff) Davis, and Therese (Ted) Norstrom; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kopterski; cherished grandmother and great grandmother; and sister of John "Jack" (Diane) Frestel. Preceded in death by first husband, Peter J. Vandenorth, Jr.; second husband, Jerome J. Ceithaml, Sr.; son, Scott E. Ceithaml; parents, John and Norma (Holmes) Frestel; and siblings, Donald Frestel and Marilyn Spatz. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 4 - 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. Funeral at 11 am Saturday with visitation from 9:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McMillian Cemetery, Prairie Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, www.helpingpaws.net or to JourneyCare at www.journeycare.org. For full obituary visit davenportfamily.com. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019