Patricia Ellen Edbrooke passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.She was born August 1, 1929 in Oak Park, IL to Joseph and Alice Dennehy. Patricia graduated at age 80 from Northwestern University with a major in Philosophy of Communication. She was a Mid-West Editor at St. Regis Paper Company, Public Relations Director at Association Management Services, Account Services Media Specialist/Copy Writer/Creative Group at Bozell & Jacobs, and Public Affairs Director at United Way of Illinois."Patsy" sang in the choir at Holy Name Cathedral and St. John's Parish, as well as in plays, television, and on radio. She had a lifelong passion for politics, which included campaigning for both John and Robert Kennedy. Always there for the less fortunate, she loved life, and enjoyed each day to the fullest. She had a great sense of humor and an incredible smile. She will be greatly missed. Patricia is survived by her beloved sister Marilyn (Patrick) Smith. Loving mother of five children, the late Raymond (Kathy) Edbrooke, Sheryl (late Alan) Watkins, Patrice (late William) Hild, Thomas Edbrooke, and James Edbrooke. She had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Alice Dennehy, and siblings Joseph, Eileen, Lauretta, and Thomas.Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, Villa Park, IL. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:15 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Church Villa Park, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.