Patricia Elouise Borenstein

Patricia Elouise Borenstein Obituary
Patricia Elouise Borenstein nee Lubliner, beloved wife of the late Sidney Borenstein. Loving mother of William (Lynn), Steven (Diane) and Mark (Paula) Borenstein. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Jeanine), Aaron, Jacob, Dustin, Ethan and Tylar Borenstein. Adored great grandmother of William P. Borenstein. Fond sister of the late Goodwin "Buddy" Lubliner. Devoted cousin of Barnee Honnet. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Private Graveside services were held Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations to the Tiger Woods Youth Golf Foundation www.tgrfoundation.org or your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
