Patricia F. Dombek (Douches), BSN, RN, a loving Wife and Mother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at the age of 70. Pat is survived by her Husband Chester J. Dombek Jr., her Daughter, Megan Carter (Sean), her Brothers; Anthony Douches (Carolyn) of Florida, Kenneth Douches of New Jersey and many nieces and nephews. She was from Raritan, NJ and moved to Chicago, IL after college in the early 70's where she met the love of her life Chester. She then spent the last 30 years residing in Schaumburg, IL. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travel, the beach, reading, crafts and snuggling with her two cats. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.