Visitation fort Patricia F. Iacovelli (nee Bonner) age 76 of Deer Park Illinois will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Prayers will be said on Thursday at the funeral home at 9:30 am, proceeding to St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich for Mass at 10:00 am. Entombment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. She passed away after a long bout of illness. Patricia known as Pat in circles of families and friends was born in Chicago Illinois to Frances Kintz and William Bonner in 1944. Our mom was a self-made woman who married our father in 1966 and together they raised 3 children. Pat built a loving home for her husband and her children. She will be loved and missed and remembered for her charitable contributions, sharp witted humor, and her love for her family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Sante Iacovelli, of 49 years. Patricia is survived by her 3 sons Louis, Sante and Francis, her grandchildren Sante, and Gianna and her sister Sally Affinito and many other beloved family members.
For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com
