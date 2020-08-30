1/
Patricia Forgie Carter
Patricia Forgie Carter, recently from NC, formerly Rogers Park and northern suburbs of Chicago. Passed away peacefully age 92. Daughter of Leslie and Harriet Forgie with two siblings the late Robert Forgie and Jane MacGregor. She wed Robert Carter and became the mother of three daughters, the late Colleen (Brian) Kelly, Patricia ( Philip) Battaglia and Kathleen (Edward) Weller. She will be fondly remembered by her family, including 7 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
