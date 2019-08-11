Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Deiters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Fox Deiters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Fox Deiters Obituary
Patricia Fox Deiters, 96, died on August 5, 2019. Loving spouse of the late William M. Deiters. Proud mother of Jim (Pam), Bill (Harumi), Kathy (the late Bill) Troller, Jayne (Phyllis Raine), Bob (Bridget), Marilee (Bruce) Nelson, Beth Piescinski and Rich (Kelly). Dear grandmother of Jim Jr.(Erika), Jeanne (John) Byrne, David, Dan, Matt, Mark (Robbie), George (Patty), Herb (Bridie), Hank (Deanna), Chris, Mariko (James Carter), Meg (Mike) Hudak, Ellen (Simon) Christensen, Maureen (Juan) Ortiz, Mary Pat (Jason) Carr, Tim (Kristen), Bridget (Matt) Ince, Kate Nelson, Abby (Greg) Noha, David Nelson, Maggie and Leah Piescinski, Neal (Anne), Jack and Emily. Beloved great-grandmother of 30. Daughter of the late John J. and E. Sarah (McCotter) Fox. Loving sister of the late John J. (the late Lorraine) Fox, Jr., Marie M. "Cissy" (the late Maurice) O'Connor and Sally A. (the late Joseph) Shannon. Fond sister-in-law of Henry (Joan) Deiters and the late Doris (the late George) Goes, and Lorraine (the late Ernest) Schlicklin. Caring cousin, aunt, great-aunt and neighbor to many. Pat graduated from Academy of Our Lady (Longwood) and Chicago Teachers College. She taught in the CPS system before they began a family, and after, was a CPS substitute and ESL instructor. Pat was a lifelong learner and a member of St. Barnabas Parish, Renaissance Academy, and Theology South. As was Pat's wish, her body was donated to science. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday August 24th at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kolbe House 2434 S. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60608, The Emilie Fund at Smith Village 2320 W. 113th Pl., Chicago, IL. 60643, WBEZ Radio, 848 E. Grand, Chicago, IL, 60611 or WTTW, 5400 N St. Louis Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now