|
|
Patricia Fox Deiters, 96, died on August 5, 2019. Loving spouse of the late William M. Deiters. Proud mother of Jim (Pam), Bill (Harumi), Kathy (the late Bill) Troller, Jayne (Phyllis Raine), Bob (Bridget), Marilee (Bruce) Nelson, Beth Piescinski and Rich (Kelly). Dear grandmother of Jim Jr.(Erika), Jeanne (John) Byrne, David, Dan, Matt, Mark (Robbie), George (Patty), Herb (Bridie), Hank (Deanna), Chris, Mariko (James Carter), Meg (Mike) Hudak, Ellen (Simon) Christensen, Maureen (Juan) Ortiz, Mary Pat (Jason) Carr, Tim (Kristen), Bridget (Matt) Ince, Kate Nelson, Abby (Greg) Noha, David Nelson, Maggie and Leah Piescinski, Neal (Anne), Jack and Emily. Beloved great-grandmother of 30. Daughter of the late John J. and E. Sarah (McCotter) Fox. Loving sister of the late John J. (the late Lorraine) Fox, Jr., Marie M. "Cissy" (the late Maurice) O'Connor and Sally A. (the late Joseph) Shannon. Fond sister-in-law of Henry (Joan) Deiters and the late Doris (the late George) Goes, and Lorraine (the late Ernest) Schlicklin. Caring cousin, aunt, great-aunt and neighbor to many. Pat graduated from Academy of Our Lady (Longwood) and Chicago Teachers College. She taught in the CPS system before they began a family, and after, was a CPS substitute and ESL instructor. Pat was a lifelong learner and a member of St. Barnabas Parish, Renaissance Academy, and Theology South. As was Pat's wish, her body was donated to science. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday August 24th at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kolbe House 2434 S. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60608, The Emilie Fund at Smith Village 2320 W. 113th Pl., Chicago, IL. 60643, WBEZ Radio, 848 E. Grand, Chicago, IL, 60611 or WTTW, 5400 N St. Louis Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019