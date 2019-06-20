Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Simoncelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Frances Simoncelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Frances Simoncelli Obituary
Patricia Frances Simoncelli, nee Schiddell, age 72, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of Wayne for 54 years. Loving mother of Charesse (Jack) Manganiello, Wayne Simoncelli, Shannon (Tim) Schloneger, Dino (Anastasia) Simoncelli, Nicole (Marty) Turek, Claudine (Efrain Jr.) David, Dominic (Tiffany) Simoncelli and Angela (Chris) Dunda. Devoted grandmother of Nick, Anthony, Joey, Wayne, Anthony, Calista, Paulie, Francesca, Christian, Jacob, Claire, Isabella, Everini, Dino, Lena, Abby, Patty, Hailey, Efrain, Carlos and Dominic. Cherished sister-in-law and dear aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Helen Schiddell and siblings Robert Schiddell, Arlene Prues and Carol Burns. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home to Divine Savior Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now