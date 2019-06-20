|
Patricia Frances Simoncelli, nee Schiddell, age 72, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of Wayne for 54 years. Loving mother of Charesse (Jack) Manganiello, Wayne Simoncelli, Shannon (Tim) Schloneger, Dino (Anastasia) Simoncelli, Nicole (Marty) Turek, Claudine (Efrain Jr.) David, Dominic (Tiffany) Simoncelli and Angela (Chris) Dunda. Devoted grandmother of Nick, Anthony, Joey, Wayne, Anthony, Calista, Paulie, Francesca, Christian, Jacob, Claire, Isabella, Everini, Dino, Lena, Abby, Patty, Hailey, Efrain, Carlos and Dominic. Cherished sister-in-law and dear aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Helen Schiddell and siblings Robert Schiddell, Arlene Prues and Carol Burns. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home to Divine Savior Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019