Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Fraser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Fraser Obituary
Patricia Fraser (née Nain) age 81 of Tinley Park, former resident of Country Club Hills. Lifelong Cubs fan. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Don Fraser, and survived by her loving family: longtime partner Donald Harenberg, children John (Lynne) Rose, William (Nancy) Rose and Linda (Jay) Carrig, grandchildren Rebecca Rose, John (Kristen) Rose, Jim (Melissa) Rose, Ryan (Jackie) Carrig, Ashley (Justin) Carrig, Michael (Lindsey) Rose, Amy (Dustin) Carrig and Matthew Rose, and great-grandchildren Kennedy, Caden, Adam, Landry, Charlotte, Madison, Zachary, Benjamin, Andrew and Nicholas. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.