Patricia Fraser (née Nain) age 81 of Tinley Park, former resident of Country Club Hills. Lifelong Cubs fan. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Don Fraser, and survived by her loving family: longtime partner Donald Harenberg, children John (Lynne) Rose, William (Nancy) Rose and Linda (Jay) Carrig, grandchildren Rebecca Rose, John (Kristen) Rose, Jim (Melissa) Rose, Ryan (Jackie) Carrig, Ashley (Justin) Carrig, Michael (Lindsey) Rose, Amy (Dustin) Carrig and Matthew Rose, and great-grandchildren Kennedy, Caden, Adam, Landry, Charlotte, Madison, Zachary, Benjamin, Andrew and Nicholas. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 18 to May 19, 2019