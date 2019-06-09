Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Patricia G. Harton Obituary
(née Graham). Devoted daughter of the late Arthur and the late Florence (née Shirey) Graham. Loving mother of Pamela Petersen, William (Maureen), Kimberly, and Christopher Harton. Cherished grandmother of Brett (Dan) Blabas, Adam (Tynan), William Tyler, and Ashleigh Harton. Doting great-grandmother of Peter James Harton. Dear sister of the late Gerard (the late Helen) Graham. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 12:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or would be appreciated www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
