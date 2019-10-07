|
Patricia Gonzales, nee Semgo, passed away peacefully, at her side were husband of 59 years and her two daughters. Her two sons were together in another state but were able to share tender, parting words with her by telephone. Those who knew "Pat" knew that she built her life around her family and friends, and that line between the two were often blurred. She was always just a phone call away when someone needed advice, a laugh or just an ear to listen. Pat was the first one to laugh with you, and the last to leave a friend in need. She is at peace now, out of pain and while she will be missed by everyone she will never be forgotten. Pat is the beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Susan, Richard (Sue), Manuel (Clara), and Linda Fuentes; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Jack and Lana Gonzales, Lucan and Ruby Gonzales, and Maximillian and Felicia Fuentes; dear sister of Joseph ( Terry) and the late John Smego; also nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 am. Int. Elmwood Cemetery. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019