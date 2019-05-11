|
Patricia H. Donoghue nee Hosty, 96, of River Forest. Proud Coast Guard Veteran of WWII; Beloved wife of the late John; Loving mother of Michael (Elizabeth), Timothy (Julie), Sue Anne, Patrick (Barbara), Mary Adele (James) Ryan, Cecilia and the late Richard Luke. Cherished grandmother of Meggan (David) Flom, Collen (Ryan) LeClair, Conor (Melissa), Bridgette (Jake) Nelson, Timothy, Yuri, Margarita (Taylor) Wilbert, Kevin and great grandmother of 9; Dear sister of the late Thomas, late Adele, late William and late John R.; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Trinity High School and DePaul University. Lifetime member of St. Luke Parish. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at funeral home to ST. Luke Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 11 to May 12, 2019