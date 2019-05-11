Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Donoghue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia H. Donoghue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia H. Donoghue Obituary
Patricia H. Donoghue nee Hosty, 96, of River Forest. Proud Coast Guard Veteran of WWII; Beloved wife of the late John; Loving mother of Michael (Elizabeth), Timothy (Julie), Sue Anne, Patrick (Barbara), Mary Adele (James) Ryan, Cecilia and the late Richard Luke. Cherished grandmother of Meggan (David) Flom, Collen (Ryan) LeClair, Conor (Melissa), Bridgette (Jake) Nelson, Timothy, Yuri, Margarita (Taylor) Wilbert, Kevin and great grandmother of 9; Dear sister of the late Thomas, late Adele, late William and late John R.; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Trinity High School and DePaul University. Lifetime member of St. Luke Parish. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at funeral home to ST. Luke Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now