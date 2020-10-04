Patricia "Patty" Keating passed away gently on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Patty was a kind-hearted soul who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong, proud supporter of the Democratic Party. Born to the late Lucy and Patrick Molloy on March 17, 1925 as a child of the Depression, Patty knew the meaning of hard work, graduating from DePaul University and completing a fulfilling career, culminating as President of the W. Keating Company from 1977 to her retirement in 2005. Patty was an avid traveler with a passport that resembled a well-used travel guide. She particularly cherished her visits to Ireland, where she spent time with family members. She was also a voracious reader, often reading several books at a time. Despite the sorrow that came her way during her lifetime, Patty maintained a stoic and graceful presence, always putting a smile on her face and on those around her. Her quick wit was with her until the end. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Murray and Frances Hiler, her husband Willian V, Keating, daughter Susan and son William"Billy" Keating, grandchildren Gregory Keating and Jane Keating and great-grandson Dorian Keating. She is survived by her sons Kevin (Doris), Thomas (Janis), Gerald (Mary) and her daughter Mary (Mary Richter) Keating and grandchildren and great-grandchildren from coast to coast. Patty will be truly missed, but we are blessed to have enjoyed her gentle and humble spirit for 95 years. Due to Covid concerns, Patty' s burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery was a private service, however, a memorial will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Goodfellows, a nonprofit organization providing clothing to children at need, at Christmastime; c/o Gerry Keating, 412 Washington Pl. Sycamore, Il 60178. Info: Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors at 708/420-5108





