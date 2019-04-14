Recently of Columbus, Ohio. May 1, 1931-April 7, 2019. Patricia grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1953, with a degree in Piano Performance. In 1954, she married Harry Scheu, Jr. of Buffalo, NY, and together they raised three children. Over the course of their life together, they moved all around the country. Patricia spent many years directing church choirs, teaching piano lessons and coaching her own kids in their musical endeavors. She was an extremely talented musician who never compromised her exacting standards. She also was a passionate student of history, and was sometimes known to have rather strong opinions. Patty and "Bud" were devoted parents who instilled strong values in their children and gave them the very best educations they could. They were avid bridge players and enjoyed traveling to national parks and collecting antiques. They spent their retirement years in Flossmoor, Illinois. Some years after Harry's 2009 passing, Patricia's children relocated her to Columbus, Ohio so that they would be better able to care for her. During this time in Columbus, she was still able to enjoy playing piano and violin duets with her son, Paul. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Scheu, Jr., and her son, Paul D. Scheu. She is survived by daughters, Gretchen (Lee) Evans and Jennifer (Doug) Pollock; and five grandchildren, Erica (Dylan Klossner) Evans, Mark Evans, Ben Pollock, Daniel Pollock and Madeline Pollock. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Harrington and brother, Dan Hornbarger. The family will receive friends Monday, April 15th from 11:00 – 11:30 AM at the Forest Lawn Chapel, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Friends are invited to join the family back at the Chapel for lunch. Arrangements by F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Orchard Park, New York. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary