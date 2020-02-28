|
Patricia Hall Schneider, (nee Gallagher) 81, of Lemont, formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL. Beloved wife of 62 years of Harold; beloved mother of Thomas (Debra), David (Laura), Andrew (Barbara), John (Amy) Schneider and Mary Ellen (Dale) Zeiger; devoted grandmother of Alison, Katherine (Michael), TJ, Rachel, Matthew, Rose, Henry, Michael (Leigh Ann), Jacob (Nathan), Jessica (Zachary), Matthew, Jack, Ben, Maggie, Gracie, Danny and Michael; dear great grandmother of Ava, Isabella, Mikey, Jackson and Blayze; fond aunt of Kathy, Susan and many others. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Gallagher and sisters Joan Gallagher, Ann Brockmeyer and Ellen LeBeau. Patricia's Faith in God and her family were the two most important aspects of her life. Patricia also lived her life in service of others: she volunteered at St Hubert's School and Church for many years, she was very involved in Scouting and later in life was a board member of St Vincent DePaul. She was awarded "Woman of the Year" for Outstanding Christian Service in 2010. Visitation Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3-8 P.M. at Gerharz Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Funeral Mass Monday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Church 200 E. Illinois St., Lemont. Interment St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 1140 Jackson St., Chicago, IL 60607 or mercyhome.org. Info 630-257-2123 or gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020