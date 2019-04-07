|
|
Patricia H. Schroeder, 88, of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Glenview, passed away April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mike Schroeder; loving mother of Kathleen (Tim) Gammons, Patti (Randy) Schatz, and the late Lauretta Ann Schroeder; fond grandmother of Heather Bock (Chris Novak); great grandmother of Anthony and Tanner. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St. (at Church St.), Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 North Main Street, Suite 215,Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019