Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia H. Schroeder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia H. Schroeder Obituary
Patricia H. Schroeder, 88, of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Glenview, passed away April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mike Schroeder; loving mother of Kathleen (Tim) Gammons, Patti (Randy) Schatz, and the late Lauretta Ann Schroeder; fond grandmother of Heather Bock (Chris Novak); great grandmother of Anthony and Tanner. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St. (at Church St.), Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 North Main Street, Suite 215,Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now