Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
9248 Lawndale Ave
Evanston, IL 60203
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
9248 Lawndale Ave
Evanston, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
9248 Lawndale Ave
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Harris


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Harris Obituary
Patricia Harris (nee McFarlane) 81, a long-time resident of Skokie, IL died March 29th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Born in 1938 in Dublin. In Ireland, she loved Irish Dancing & singing. An excellent seamstress & crafter. Later in life, Pat enjoyed classes at community college & traveled. She adored her grandchildren & was a loving figure in their lives. Known for her cheerful spirit, generous nature, & kindness to others. She declined due to vascular dementia. Her spirit will be greatly missed. Survived by her 3 children Libby Harris Hopkins (Douglas), Edward Harris (Jennifer) & Jim Harris, her 10 grandchildren Harry (Catherine), Clare, Kaitlin, Dylan, Sam, Declan, Eliza, Trey, Kallan & Kieran & gr. granddaughter Joan.Visitation at 10:30am with a Funeral mass to follow 11:00am Friday June 28th, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 9248 Lawndale Ave, Evanston, IL 60203. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (www.nami.org/)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.