Patricia Harris (nee McFarlane) 81, a long-time resident of Skokie, IL died March 29th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Born in 1938 in Dublin. In Ireland, she loved Irish Dancing & singing. An excellent seamstress & crafter. Later in life, Pat enjoyed classes at community college & traveled. She adored her grandchildren & was a loving figure in their lives. Known for her cheerful spirit, generous nature, & kindness to others. She declined due to vascular dementia. Her spirit will be greatly missed. Survived by her 3 children Libby Harris Hopkins (Douglas), Edward Harris (Jennifer) & Jim Harris, her 10 grandchildren Harry (Catherine), Clare, Kaitlin, Dylan, Sam, Declan, Eliza, Trey, Kallan & Kieran & gr. granddaughter Joan.Visitation at 10:30am with a Funeral mass to follow 11:00am Friday June 28th, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 9248 Lawndale Ave, Evanston, IL 60203. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (www.nami.org/)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019