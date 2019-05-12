Patricia "Pat" Harvalis, age 65, passed peacefully into eternal life on May 9, 2019. Pat was surrounded for more than two weeks by her family, celebrating and sharing their deep gratitude for her life. Pat was the cherished wife of Dean; loving mother of Katie, Chris (Kristie), and Nick (Andrea); loving grandma to Evie and Reese; loving sister to Martin Addy and Vince Egan; cherished cousin to Sis (the late Harry) Grow and Pat (the late Tim) King and cherished by so many other family members. To know Pat was to love Pat. She was a nurse by training, having the heart of an angelic servant to all. She loved and gave so much to others, especially those who needed her help the most. She was the rare selfless person who found more fulfillment out of making others happy than doing things for herself- so much so that everything she did, her entire life, revolved around serving and helping others. She worked her early years in the surgical unit at Resurrection Hospital on the northwest side, a few years at different private clinics, and following several years at home during the pre-school years raising her three children, served 20 years as a teachers aide for children with severe disabilities in a local school district, developing special rapport with each of her students. Perhaps one of Pat's greatest gifts was her precious way of touching the hearts and souls of people with her caring and love. While she had three children and two grandchildren, there are hundreds out there who she cared for and looked out for like they were her own. Pat retired from her last position to coincide with the dream job of a lifetime, becoming a grandmother and caring for and loving her precious granddaughters on a daily basis. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-9:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave. Chicago. Funeral prayers Wednesday morning at funeral home 9:15 a.m. to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, River Forest to celebrate Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary